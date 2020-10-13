Sounders' Ruidiaz tests positive for Covid-19 while with Peru national team

Two Peru players, inlcuding Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz, have been ruled out of the South American World Cup qualifying match after testing positive for COVID-19.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Two Peru players, inlcuding Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz, have been ruled out of the South American World Cup qualifying match against Brazil after testing positive for COVID-19.

ESPN confirm that Raul Ruidiaz is one of the players that tested positive for Covid within the Peruvian national team.#ArribaPerú #Sounders pic.twitter.com/QacH0S7Qgb — Diego Montalvan (@DMontalvan) October 12, 2020

The Peruvian soccer federation says strikers Ruidiaz and Alex Valera have not shown serious symptoms of the coronavirus and have remained in isolation since before the test results were known.

Ruidiaz, who played in last week's 2-2 draw at Paraguay, had been expected to be a starter in Peru's second qualifying game in Lima.