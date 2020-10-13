x
Sounders' Ruidiaz tests positive for Covid-19 while with Peru national team

Two Peru players, inlcuding Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz, have been ruled out of the South American World Cup qualifying match after testing positive for COVID-19.
Credit: AP
Peru's soccer players leave the field at the end of the first half during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Paraguay at the Defensores del Chaco stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday, Oct.8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

SAO PAULO (AP) — Two Peru players, inlcuding Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz, have been ruled out of the South American World Cup qualifying match against Brazil after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Peruvian soccer federation says strikers Ruidiaz and Alex Valera have not shown serious symptoms of the coronavirus and have remained in isolation since before the test results were known. 

Ruidiaz, who played in last week's 2-2 draw at Paraguay, had been expected to be a starter in Peru's second qualifying game in Lima.

