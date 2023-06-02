Attending Saturday's Sounders-Reign doubleheader? Here's everything you need to know

The Sounders will face the Portland Timbers first, followed by a match between the Reign and Portland Thorns.

SEATTLE — One of the most highly-anticipated soccer events in the Pacific Northwest is coming to Lumen Field on Saturday.

The Seattle Sounders and OL Reign both will be taking on their Portland-based rivals in a doubleheader. First up will be the Sounders against the Portland Timbers at 1:30 p.m., followed by the Reign taking on the Portland Thorns at 5 p.m.

Here's everything you should know if you are among the many thousands planning to descend on Seattle for the matches.

Tickets

Those still looking for a ticket can find some available on the team's Ticketmaster website, but limited options are available and capacity is being capped at 42,000.

Stadium gates open at noon on Saturday. Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early ahead of the day’s first match, so as not to miss music performances and limited-edition event gear.

Transportation

Heavy traffic is expected around the stadium throughout the course of the day. See the below information from the teams and Lumen Field on traveling on match day.

Parking is available in the North Lot, Lumen Field Garage (south end of Lumen Field), Metro Garage (east of stadium), and Union Station (northeast of the stadium).

Link Light Rail: With two nearby stations – Stadium and International District/Chinatown – the Link Light Rail is a fast and easy mode of transportation whether coming/going south (including Sea-Tac Airport) or north.

Sound Transit: Sound Transit bus service can transport you from Pierce, King and Snohomish counties and will take you within three blocks of Lumen Field. Click here to plan your trip.

Bicycle: Non-motorized bike racks are available at the northwest corner of Lumen Field and south of the Lumen Field Parking Garage under the bridge by T-Mobile Park. If utilizing bike or scooter share, park your rental out of roads and main walking/driving routes.

King County Metro: Metro has you covered with over 15 daily bus routes that stop within three blocks of Lumen Field. Sound Transit Express buses connect downtown Seattle to major hubs across King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties.

Seattle Streetcar: The Seattle Streetcar First Hill Line connects First Hill to Pioneer Square. Stops include South Jackson Street and Occidental (0.3 miles from the stadium) and Fifth and Jackson (0.4 miles). The streetcar operates every day of the week.

Ferry services: Colman Dock (Pier 52) is less than a mile from the stadium, offering service to/from Bainbridge and Bremerton. Pier 50 King Country Water Taxis connect Seattle to West Seattle and Vashon, and the Kitsap Transit Fast Ferries have routes to Bremerton, Kingston and Southworth. Plan ahead to allocate for delayed or at-capacity ferries.

Game day events

There will be a number of live musical performances and events around the stadium prior to, during and after Saturday's matches. See below from the Sounders' official announcement.

In Lumen Field’s North Plaza on Saturday, fans can find the main KEXP Stage, where Smut headlines for a 45-minute performance from 12:30-1:15 p.m. PT.

Additional performances spanning a variety of genres can be found at various locations throughout the stadium:

West concourse: Maya Marie (funk rock / soul), 12:30-1:30 p.m. PT and in between matches

South end beer hall: Rosé Prosecco (R&B / hip-hop), 12:30-1:30 p.m. PT and in between matches

East concourse: Tomo Nakayama (indie rock / rock synth), 12:30-1:30 p.m. PT and in between matches

There also is a surprise musical guest performing on the field just before the first match of the day gets underway.

Local band Reposado will also perform live between the matches.

Other stadium activations and activities include:

The Providence Challenge – Fans can test their soccer and mental skills through three different activities at The Providence Challenge, as well as having the opportunity to take the Providence Mental Health Pledge to promise to better their mental health. All participating fans will be entered to win an autographed Sounders FC jersey or a pair of tickets to an upcoming home match.

Fans can test their soccer and mental skills through three different activities at The Providence Challenge, as well as having the opportunity to take the Providence Mental Health Pledge to promise to better their mental health. All participating fans will be entered to win an autographed Sounders FC jersey or a pair of tickets to an upcoming home match. Crossbar Challenge – The first five fans to hit the crossbar in this interactive skills challenge earn a chance to take a kick on-field at halftime. If a fan hits a crossbar at halftime, Western Washington Toyota Dealers donates $1,000 to RAVE Foundation.

Sounders Penalty Kick – A digital activation where fans get five chances to score a goal against a virtual goalkeeper.

A digital activation where fans get five chances to score a goal against a virtual goalkeeper. Soccer Skee-ball – This activation allows fans to play a soccer-themed version of Skee-Ball, kicking a ball down a ramp, rather than rolling it, in order to score as many points as possible.

This activation allows fans to play a soccer-themed version of Skee-Ball, kicking a ball down a ramp, rather than rolling it, in order to score as many points as possible. Soccer Billiards – Fans can play a soccer-themed version of pool, challenging a partner and kicking colored soccer balls into the oversized pool table pockets before their opponent does.

Fans can play a soccer-themed version of pool, challenging a partner and kicking colored soccer balls into the oversized pool table pockets before their opponent does. RAVE 2026 Kick Experience – Learn about RAVE Foundation’s 26 Fields by 2026 campaign and attempt to kick a soccer ball through a hole.

Learn about RAVE Foundation’s 26 Fields by 2026 campaign and attempt to kick a soccer ball through a hole. FIFA Gaming Station – Challenge an opponent to a friendly match of FIFA ’23.

Challenge an opponent to a friendly match of FIFA ’23. Pose With A Pro – This augmented reality photo booth places fans in photos with their favorite players.

This augmented reality photo booth places fans in photos with their favorite players. Sit & Soccer – A one-on-one table soccer game where fans attempt to outscore their opponent.

A one-on-one table soccer game where fans attempt to outscore their opponent. Scarves Up! Photo Activation – Raise a scarf and recreate the club’s iconic matchday moment in this new photo booth.

Raise a scarf and recreate the club’s iconic matchday moment in this new photo booth. Sounders ‘Til I Die Instagram Wall – Themed photo opportunity for fans to grab the perfect social media shot.

Food and beverage

There will be an expanded selection of North Plaza BIPOC and diverse-owned food truck options, providing an array of sweet and savory choices, doubleheader food trucks include Zuri’s Gourmet Donutz, Bai Tong on Wheels, Pie Bar and Macadons.

Additionally, the Sounders FC Value Menu – which provides match day deals at specific concessions areas in the stadium such as $3 popcorn, $5 hot dogs – is being offered in expanded locations this Saturday, both before and in between the day’s games.

Sounders FC and Lumen Field are pleased to offer an expanded selection of desserts starting this Saturday for the doubleheader, including Nutty Squirrel mobile gelato carts, 16-inch churros available on all three concourses (by sections 140, 113 and 307) and snow cones (available at section 102).

Matchup information

The Sounders enter Saturday's match with control of first place in the Western Conference, one point ahead of St. Louis FC. Seattle lost its most recent match on Wednesday at home against the San Jose Earthquakes. The Portland Thorns are just out of playoff position and sit 10th in the Western Conference.

Jordan Morris has led Seattle in scoring so far this season with nine goals. Evander is the Timbers' top scorer with four goals this season.

The second match of the day will see two of the National Women's Soccer League's top three teams, as the Reign and Thorns each enter Saturday with 16 points. Only Gotham FC stands above them with 17 points.