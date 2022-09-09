Sounders playoff hopes take a hit in 2-1 loss to Whitecaps

The Seattle Sounders lose to the Whitecaps 2-1 on Saturday night in Vancouver. The Sounders playoffs hopes take a hit in the loss. They're sitting in 10th place, 4 points back with 3 games to go.
Will Bruin scored Seattle's lone goal in the 89th minute of the match on a header.
Pedro Vite and Julian Gressel scored Vancouver's two goals. Vite's goal came in the 29th minute. Gressel found the back of the net in the 37th minute.
The loss snapped Seattle's two-game winning streak. The Sounders will be home for two of the last three games of the season.