Sounders playoff hopes take a hit in 2-1 loss to Whitecaps

Seattle Sounders lose to the Whitecaps, 2-1. The Sounders are sitting in 10th place, 4 points back with 3 games to go.

Example video title will go here for this video

The Seattle Sounders lose to the Whitecaps 2-1 on Saturday night in Vancouver. The Sounders playoffs hopes take a hit in the loss. They're sitting in 10th place, 4 points back with 3 games to go.

Will Bruin scored Seattle's lone goal in the 89th minute of the match on a header.

Pedro Vite and Julian Gressel scored Vancouver's two goals. Vite's goal came in the 29th minute. Gressel found the back of the net in the 37th minute.