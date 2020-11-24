Sounders player tests positive for Covid-19

A day ahead of the Seattle's first MLS Cup playoff game, the Sounders announce a player has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The club did not name the player and says he's not showing any symptoms while being quarantined from the team.

The Sounders have tested the rest of the team and technical staff and they've returned multiple negative results.

The team says this positive result is not related to the case from November 13 when a staff member of the first team tested positive. The Sounders say they have tested personnel daily since then.

Raul Ruidiaz also came down with a case of Covid-19 while on national team duties in mid-October.