SEATTLE — Sounders fans will have a chance to see both of the team's MLS Cups up close Friday morning aboard Washington State Ferries.

The cups will be displayed on the Wenatchee vessel during the 7:05 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. sailings from Seattle and the 7:55 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. sailings from Bainbridge.

The Sounders celebrated their second MLS championship during a parade and rally Tuesday, riding on a double-decker bus through downtown Seattle and waving to thousands of fans.

RELATED: 5 moments to watch again from the Sounders parade and rally

The Sounders defeated Toronto FC 3-1 on Sunday at home to capture the trophy. Fans were so excited during the game that CenturyLink shaked, and seismologists recorded a "soccer shake" during the championship game, lighting up a seismogram.

The team won its first MLS Cup against Toronto in 2016.