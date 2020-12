The Seattle Sounders have signed midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro to a new contract that keeps Seattle's captain tied to the club through the 2023 season.

Lodeiro's previous deal was set to expire after the 2021 season. Lodeiro has been key to Seattle's run of success over the past five seasons.

They have reached the MLS Cup final four times and won two titles.