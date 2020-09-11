Sounders jump to 2nd in West, beat Earthquakes 4-1

Nicolas Lodeiro and Raul Ruidiaz scored two minutes apart early in the second half, and the Sounders beat the Earthquakes 4-1 in the MLS regular season finale.

SEATTLE (AP) — Nicolas Lodeiro and Raul Ruidiaz scored two minutes apart early in the second half, and the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 in the MLS regular season finale for both teams.

Seattle's victory combined with Portland's draw against LAFC vaulted the Sounders into second place in the final Western Conference standings.

Seattle will face No. 7 seed LAFC in the opening round of the MLS Cup playoffs later this month in a rematch of last year's Western Conference final.