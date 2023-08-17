Sounders FC welcomes 3 new partner families to ownership group

According to a press release, the new investors will help bring “wide-ranging expertise and proven records of success” to the club.

SEATTLE — Seattle Sounders FC announced three new partner families joining the club’s ownership group on Wednesday.

The families of Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services; Rick Cantu, CEO and Co-Founder of Redapt, Inc.; and Jay Stein, President of Sand Capital and President of Sandor, a nationwide real estate development company are joining the Rave Green.

“The Selipskys, Cantus and Steins are joining the Rave Green as the club enters a critical and exciting time in its history. These additions bring the team successful, respected and passionate leaders in innovative spaces,” said majority owner Adrian Hanauer. “Sounders FC has never been content to stand in place; we’re a club that has led the way in every league of which we’ve been a part and our goal is to continue to capture that spirit of innovation and drive to achieve.”

The Sounders' ownership group includes Hanauer, Jody Allen, Drew Carey, Peter Tomozawa, Tod & Tara Leiweke, Ken Griffey Jr. & Melissa Griffey, and 11 partner families including Russell Wilson and Ciara, and Macklemore's family.

The announcement comes as the club looks toward celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024 and building upon its six-year strategic growth plan that was unveiled earlier this year.

Key parts of the growth plan include the opening of the club’s new training facility at Longacres and the club’s participation in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.