Sounders clinch playoff spot with 2-0 win over Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz returned to the lineup after testing positive for coronavirus and posted a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Sounders clinched a spot in the playoffs with a 2-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The defending MLS Cup champion Sounders secured their 12th straight trip to the postseason.

Only the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins have a longer streak of 14 straight appearances in the playoffs.

