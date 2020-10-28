x
Sounders clinch playoff spot with 2-0 win over Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz returned to the lineup after testing positive for coronavirus and posted a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Sounders clinched a spot in the playoffs with a 2-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. 

The defending MLS Cup champion Sounders secured their 12th straight trip to the postseason. 

Only the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins have a longer streak of 14 straight appearances in the playoffs.

The win also pushed Seattle to the top of the Western Conference standings. Vancouver is fighting for a playoff spot in the West with just two games to go.