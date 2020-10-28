Sounders clinch playoff spot with 2-0 win over Vancouver

This makes Seattle's 12th straight trip to the post-season.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: This video is from the 2019 Sounders' victory parade, after they won their second Major League Soccer title.

Raul Ruidiaz returned to the lineup after testing positive for coronavirus an posted a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Sounders clinched a spot in the playoffs with a 2-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.