x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Sounders FC

Sounders clinch playoff spot with 2-0 win over Vancouver

This makes Seattle's 12th straight trip to the post-season.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: This video is from the 2019 Sounders' victory parade, after they won their second Major League Soccer title.

Raul Ruidiaz returned to the lineup after testing positive for coronavirus an posted a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Sounders clinched a spot in the playoffs with a 2-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The defending MLS Cup champion Sounders secured their 12th straight trip to the postseason. The win also pushed Seattle to the top of the Western Conference standings. Vancouver is fighting for a playoff spot in the West with just two games to go.

RELATED: Bruin's late goal gives Sounders 1-1 draw with rival Timbers

Credit: AP
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz, right, celebrates after scoring as Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Evan Bush sprawls on the pitch during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)