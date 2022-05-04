Photos: Sounders capture CONCACAF Champions League title

The Sounders ran away with the CCL title on Wednesday night at Lumen Field.

SEATTLE — The Sounders became the first team from Major League Soccer to claim the championship of club teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean since the current format was adopted in 2008. Seattle was the fifth MLS team to reach the final and the first to finish the task.

Officially, Seattle won the two-leg final 5-2. But with away goals not a tiebreaker in the final, whoever won the second leg in Seattle outright would be the champion.

Seattle managed to finish where Real Salt Lake, Montreal, Toronto and LAFC fell short in the past. Real Salt Lake and Montreal both returned home after pulling off draws on the road against LigaMX opponents, only to be defeated on their home turf.