Sounders FC

Sounders beat Whitecaps, clinch 13th straight playoff berth

Shane O'Neill scored his first goal since 2014 and the Sounders beat the Whitecaps 3-0 to clinch the club's 13th straight playoff berth.
Credit: AP
Seattle Sounders defender Shane O’Neill, second from left, celebrates with forward Fredy Montero (12) and other teammates after O’Neill scored a goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Shane O'Neill scored his first goal since 2014, Will Bruin added a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 to clinch the club's 13th straight playoff berth. 

It's the second longest active streak in North American pro sports, behind the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins with 15 straight playoff berths.

Western Conference-leading Seattle (17-5-6) has won four games in a row.  

Nicolas Benezet and Léo Chú also scored for the Sounders. 

Vancouver (9-9-10) had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

