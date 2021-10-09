Sounders beat Whitecaps, clinch 13th straight playoff berth

Shane O'Neill scored his first goal since 2014 and the Sounders beat the Whitecaps 3-0 to clinch the club's 13th straight playoff berth.

SEATTLE (AP) — Shane O'Neill scored his first goal since 2014, Will Bruin added a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 to clinch the club's 13th straight playoff berth.

It's the second longest active streak in North American pro sports, behind the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins with 15 straight playoff berths.

Western Conference-leading Seattle (17-5-6) has won four games in a row.

Nicolas Benezet and Léo Chú also scored for the Sounders.