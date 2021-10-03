x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sounders FC

Sounders beat Rapids 3-0 to take Western Conference lead

Cristian Roldan scored for the fourth consecutive game and the Seattle Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Sunday night to take the Western Conference lead.
Credit: AP
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan, left, reacts after scoring a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes as he is followed by teammate Xavier Arreaga (3) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in San Jose, Calif.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SEATTLE (AP) — Cristian Roldan scored for the fourth consecutive game and the Seattle Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Sunday night to take the Western Conference lead.

Jimmy Medranda and João Paulo added goals to help Seattle (16-5-6) win for the third straight game and move past Sporting Kansas in the conference standings. 

Colorado (13-5-9) had its 12-game unbeaten streak — dating to a 3-0 loss at Real Salt Lake on July 24 — snapped. 

The Rapids played a man down after Lucas Esteves was shown a straight red card in the 61st minute. 

Stefan Frei made four saves for the Sounders.

Related Articles