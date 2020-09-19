Sounders move back on top of West with 3-0 win over LAFC

SEATTLE (AP) — Nicolás Lodeiro scored on a pair of penalty kicks moments apart in the first half, and the Seattle Sounders moved back on top of the Western Conference standings with a 3-0 victory over Los Angeles FC.
Lodeiro converted the penalties just four minutes apart as the Sounders jumped ahead of Sporting Kansas City in the West standings.
Raúl Ruidíaz provided the capper in the 82nd minute with his eighth goal of the season. Lodeiro is 14 for 14 on penalty kicks in MLS regular-season matches.