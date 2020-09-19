Sounders move back on top of West with 3-0 win over LAFC

Lodeiro is 14 for 14 on penalty kicks in MLS regular-season matches

SEATTLE (AP) — Nicolás Lodeiro scored on a pair of penalty kicks moments apart in the first half, and the Seattle Sounders moved back on top of the Western Conference standings with a 3-0 victory over Los Angeles FC.

Lodeiro converted the penalties just four minutes apart as the Sounders jumped ahead of Sporting Kansas City in the West standings.