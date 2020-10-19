Sounders battle San Jose to a scoreless draw, grab a point

The San Jose Earthquakes outshot the Seattle Sounders, but the teams settled for a scoreless draw and one point apiece.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Earthquakes outshot the Seattle Sounders, but the teams settled for a scoreless draw and one point apiece.

The last time Seattle was blanked was Sept. 23, in a 1-0 road loss against Portland.

The Earthquakes meanwhile, haven't scored in two of their last three contests.

Sounders keeper Stefan Frei played in his 250th match for Seattle. That's good for second in franchise history. Ozzie Alonso has the team record with 278 matches

Frei also notched his 62nd clean sheet for the Sounders.

The teams played to a 0-0 stalemate on July 10 in the in the MLS is Back Tournament.