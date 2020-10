The Seattle Sounders have expanded their ownership group with the addition of Tod and Tara Leiweke

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders have expanded their ownership group with the addition of Tod and Tara Leiweke.

Tod Leiweke is the CEO of the Seattle Kraken, the NHL expansion franchise that will begin play with the 2021-22 season.

Leiweke was also part of the launch of the Sounders in 2009 in his previous role as CEO of the Seattle Seahawks.