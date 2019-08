SEATTLE - The Sounders have acquired $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Nashville SC. That is for the rights to Hany Mukhtar. Nashville made Mukhtar its first Designated Player signing Tuesday morning.

The 24-year-old midfielder currently plays for Denmark’s Brondby and would join Nashville ahead of their 2020 MLS debut.

In his three seasons with Brondby, Mukhtar scored 27 goals and added 34 assists between league and cup competitions.