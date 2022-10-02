Sounders' 13-year playoff streak ends with 1-0 loss to KC

The Sounders' streak of 13 consecutive playoff appearances ended with a 1-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City, which got a goal from William Agada in the 41st minute.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Seattle Sounders' streak of 13 consecutive playoff appearances ended with a 1-0 loss Sunday to Sporting Kansas City, which got a goal from William Agada in the 41st minute.

Seattle's streak of reaching the postseason was a Major League Soccer record. The New York Red Bulls tied the Sounders' mark by qualifying for this year's playoffs.

Agada collected a pass from Daniel Salloi and poked the ball past Stefan Frei from 8 yards.

Already-eliminated KC (11-15-7) outshot the Sounders (12-17-4) 16-10, with 11 shots on goal to two for the Sounders.

Pulskamp saved both of the shots he faced for KC. Frei saved 10 shots for the Sounders.