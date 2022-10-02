x
Sounders FC

Sounders' 13-year playoff streak ends with 1-0 loss to KC

The Sounders' streak of 13 consecutive playoff appearances ended with a 1-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City, which got a goal from William Agada in the 41st minute.
Sporting Kansas City defender Kayden Pierre (24) walks off the field after an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. Sporting Kansas City won 1-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Seattle Sounders' streak of 13 consecutive playoff appearances ended with a 1-0 loss Sunday to Sporting Kansas City, which got a goal from William Agada in the 41st minute.

Seattle's streak of reaching the postseason was a Major League Soccer record. The New York Red Bulls tied the Sounders' mark by qualifying for this year's playoffs.

Agada collected a pass from Daniel Salloi and poked the ball past Stefan Frei from 8 yards.

Already-eliminated KC (11-15-7) outshot the Sounders (12-17-4) 16-10, with 11 shots on goal to two for the Sounders.

Pulskamp saved both of the shots he faced for KC. Frei saved 10 shots for the Sounders.

Both teams finsh the season Oct. 9. Sporting KC visits Dallas and the Sounders host the San Jose Earthquakes.

