Smith, Ruidíaz score as Sounders overwhelm Galaxy 3-0

Brad Smith scored one goal and assisted on another, Raúl Ruidíaz scored twice, and the Sounders stymied Javier Hernández and the Los Angeles Galaxy in a 3-0 win.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond dives but can't stop a goal kicked by Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Brad Smith scored one goal and assisted on another, Raúl Ruidíaz scored twice, and the Seattle Sounders stymied Javier Hernández and the Los Angeles Galaxy in a 3-0 win.

Seattle remained unbeaten on the young season, getting a pair of goals 3 minutes apart in the first half and keeping Chicharito from continuing his early-season scoring barrage. 

Ruidíaz volleyed a cross from Smith past Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond for Seattle's first goal. 

Smith scored the second moments later and Ruidíaz added a third in second-half stoppage time. 

Hernández had five goals in the first two games for the Galaxy but was shut down by the Sounders.

