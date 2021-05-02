Smith, Ruidíaz score as Sounders overwhelm Galaxy 3-0

Brad Smith scored one goal and assisted on another, Raúl Ruidíaz scored twice, and the Sounders stymied Javier Hernández and the Los Angeles Galaxy in a 3-0 win.

Seattle remained unbeaten on the young season, getting a pair of goals 3 minutes apart in the first half and keeping Chicharito from continuing his early-season scoring barrage.

Ruidíaz volleyed a cross from Smith past Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond for Seattle's first goal.

Smith scored the second moments later and Ruidíaz added a third in second-half stoppage time.