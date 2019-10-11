Seattle, keep your scarves up. Following the Sounders MLS championship win on Sunday, the team announced a citywide celebration will be held on Tuesday.
A parade starts at Westlake Park at noon on Tuesday. The route will wind through downtown streets towards the Seattle Center.
A rally on the Fisher Pavilion Lawn is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
More details on the parade will be released soon, including an exact parade route.
This is Seattle's second MLS Cup win in franchise history. Both victories have been over Toronto.
On Sunday, the first half was intense but scoreless. Then Seattle came out strong in the second and put away three goals before Toronto finally scored one in stoppage time.
The 3-1 victory played out in front of a sold-out crowd at CenturyLink Field. The crowd of 69,274 is the largest attendance of any sporting event at the stadium.
Before the game on Sunday, fans packed into Pioneer Square for a rally and March to the Match.
Seattle rapper Macklemore hyped up the crowd with a performance at Occidental Park. Macklemore, Ciara, and Russell Wilson recently announced their co-ownership of the Seattle Sounders FC.