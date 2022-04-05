Here’s what you need to know about Seattle Sounders’ Champions League final

The big day is here, and the Seattle Sounders have a chance to make history. Here are answers to some of your most popular questions.

SEATTLE — It’s the moment the Seattle Sounders FC and all of its fans have been waiting for.

Wednesday night, the team will take on the Pumas UNAM at Lumen Field to determine the Champions League winner for the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

The game, which is the second leg of the two-match Champions League final, is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lumen Field.

Here are the answers to some of the most popular questions about the historic final.

Why is it important?

The winner of the Champions League final determines who represents CONCACAF, one of the six governing bodies of FIFA, at the FIFA Club World Cup.

This tournament pits continental champions from across the world against each other, including world-renown football clubs like Real Madrid and Chelsea.

The FIFA Club World Cup is different than the FIFA World Cup, which pits country against country.

No Major League Soccer team has ever won the modern version of the CONCACAF Champions League, with only teams from the Mexican league winning it since 2008.

Because the Sounders and Pumas tied 2-2 in the first leg of the final, Wednesday’s game is essentially a one-match championship, meaning the match would go to extra time and possibly penalty kicks if the score is still even after 90 minutes.

Are there still tickets available?

As of Wednesday morning, there are still tickets available for the game, with the cheapest option being $65 on resale.

The Sounders said on Tuesday that more than 67,000 fans are expected to attend the game, which is close to capacity for Lumen Field.

According to the stadium’s website, seating capacity is 67,000 with the ability to increase to 72,000.

The team is set to break the attendance record for the CONCACAF Champions League final of 61,004 fans, which was set in 2015 at Olympic Stadium when Montreal played Club America.

Additionally, Wednesday’s match is on track to break the attendance record for a CONCACAF League game period, which is currently set at 66,208.

The Sounders’ attendance record, which wasn’t set during a CONCACAF League game, is currently 69,274 fans, was set during the 2019 MLS Cup Final.

How do I get there?

In the words of Marshawn Lynch, this is a “big f’ing game,” and getting there might be a bit of a hassle.

According to the team's transportation guide, those heading to Lumen Field from downtown Seattle can grab a King County Metro Bus to get within a few blocks of the game.

Northerners have a few different options. Those coming from Bellingham should consider taking the Amtrack Cascade Service at 3 p.m., which drops you off at the SODO station right next to the stadium.

Everett residents can take the train or the Sound Transit Express bus from the Everett Station or Eastmont Park and Ride and take it to Jackson Street and Fifth Avenue, which is about an eight-minute walk from the stadium.

Sounders fans can also take the light rail from Northgate Station south to the SODO station.

Those coming as far south as Lakewood can use the Sounder Train, which takes you into King Street Station.

Those coming from Tacoma can also hop on a Sound Transit Express bus, which will drop you at Fourth Avenue and Jackson Street.

Those coming from the Eastside will still have to use the bus system while Sound Transit continues work on the East Link light rail expansion. The 550 route will drop Bellevue residents at Fifth Avenue and Jackson, while Bothell residents can take the Sound Transit Express bus from UW Bothell to Second Avenue and Jackson Street.

Redmond residents can take the Sound Transit Express bus from the Redmond Transit Center in downtown to Fifth Avenue and Jackson Street.

Anyone needing to traverse Puget Sound can catch the Seattle-Bainbridge or Seattle-Bremerton ferries for the most direct routes. This will put you at Colman Dock, which is about a 15-minute walk from Lumen Field.

Parking is available in the North Lot, Lumen Field Garage to the south of the stadium, the Metro garage just east of the stadium or at Union Station, which is northeast of the stadium.

Lumen Field has a clear bag policy, which means all bags must be no bigger than 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches and clear. Small clutch bags with or without a strap that do not exceed 4.5 inches x 6.5 inches may be carried into the stadium.

Clear backpacks are allowed as long as they do not have more than two pockets, and seat cushions are allowed if they have no pockets, zippered compartments or extra straps.

Laptops are strictly prohibited, and placing them in a clear bag does not make them compliant.

There are exemptions for medical devices.