SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders will host Toronto FC in the Major League Soccer championship game at CenturyLink Field and the accomplishment isn't just a big win for soccer fans, it's also a big win for Seattle.

"I tell you I'm really glad it's Toronto, I'm glad it's here and we're going to showcase what a great city Seattle is," said Mayor Jenny Durkan, clad in her Sounders scarf. "And then we're going to plan a parade."

The news became official after Toronto beat Atlanta United 2-1 Wednesday night.

Seattle hosted a championship game in 2009, but the home team didn't play in it. With the Sounders getting to host and play in their hometown, seats will likely be filled at CenturyLink Field.

"The stadium holds 69,000, I think. I think there's a pretty good chance we might sell it out," said former Sounders Head Coach Allan Hinton, "because this has become a really big, passionate soccer city."

Hinton said his team has been to championships before, they've even won four of them. But the team getting to play in the game at home will be a first.

"This game is at home in Seattle. We've won it before, but we won it in Toronto," said Hinton. "This time we play here against Toronto, on our own turf, where we rarely lose."

The game is set for Sunday, Nov. 10 and seats will likely be hard to come by. Tickets are already on sale for season ticket holders. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m.

