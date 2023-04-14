Seattle Sounders aim to extend win streak in matchup with the Portland Timbers

The Seattle Sounders will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Portland Timbers.

SEATTLE — Seattle Sounders FC (5-1-1, first in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (1-4-2, 13th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Seattle +128, Portland +193, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders seek to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the Portland Timbers.

The Timbers are 1-3-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Timbers have a 1-3 record in one-goal games.

The Sounders are 5-0-1 against conference opponents. The Sounders rank 10th in the Western Conference drawing 33 corner kicks, averaging 4.7 per game.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zac Mcgraw has one goal for the Timbers. Cristhian Paredes has one goal.

Jordan Morris has scored eight goals for the Sounders. Heber has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Timbers: Averaging 0.9 goals, 2.7 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Sounders: Averaging 2.1 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 0.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Yimmi Chara (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Marvin Loria (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), David Bingham (injured), Sebastian Blanco (injured).