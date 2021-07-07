Seattle sets record with season-opening 13-game unbeaten run

Kelyn Rowe and Raúl Ruidíaz scored and the Seattle Sounders ran their season-opening undefeated streak to an MLS-record 13 games, beating the Houston Dynamo 2-0.

SEATTLE (AP) — Kelyn Rowe and Raúl Ruidíaz scored and the Seattle Sounders ran their season-opening undefeated streak to an MLS-record 13 games, beating the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Seattle (8-0-5) broke a tie with the LA Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014) for the streak mark.

Rowe opened the scoring in the 62nd minute with his first MLS goal since 2018.

Alex Rodan settled a deflected ball and sent it across goal for a redirection by Rowe.