Seattle scores all its goals in 2nd half, tops Vancouver 3-1

João Paulo scored early in the second and the Seattle Sounders scored all their goals after halftime in a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps.
SEATTLE (AP) — João Paulo scored early in the second and the Seattle Sounders scored all their goals after halftime in a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The match was a home game for Vancouver and was played at Century Link Field. Paulo scored in the 46th minute from about 20 yards out, giving Seattle a one-goal lead. 

Seven minutes later, Vancouver's Érik Godoy scored an own goal in an attempt to clear a center in front of the net. 

Raúl Ruidíaz scored his ninth goal of the season in the 58th minute on a header off a corner kick.