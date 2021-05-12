Seattle extends unbeaten streak against San Jose to 14

Cristian Roldan scored in the 18th minute to help the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cristian Roldan scored in the 18th minute to help the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0.

The Sounders have matched their best start in franchise history, previously accomplished in 2019, but it could end up being a costly victory.

Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei sustained what appeared to be a serious left leg injury landing awkwardly while attempting to make a save late in the second half.

Frei was down for several minutes before being helped to the locker room putting no weight on the leg.

Out of substitutes, the Sounders placed winger Alex Roldan in goal for the closing minutes.