Sounders a late goal in 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake

Pablo Ruiz scored his first MLS goal, Justen Glad also scored, and Real Salt Lake tied 2-2 with the Seattle Sounders.
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Pablo Ruiz scored his first MLS goal, Justen Glad also scored, and Real Salt Lake tied 2-2 with the Seattle Sounders.

The 21-year-old Ruiz rifled a left-footer from nearly 30 yards out to cap the scoring in the 85th minute. 

The Sounders (4-1-3) are in unbeaten in their last four games. 

Seattle had the lead twice.  Nico Lodeiro scored on a penalty kick in the 29th minute.

Yeimar Gomez also scored his first goal with Sounders in the 69th minute.  That also gave the Sounders a brief lead before Ruiz hit the equalizer.

Real Salt Lake (2-1-5) has nine wins and just one loss in 13 home games all-time against Seattle. 