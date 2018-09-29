Raul Ruidiaz scored twice off assists from Nicolas Lodeiro and the Seattle Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 4-0.

Ruidiaz opened the scoring in the 22nd minute for the Sounders (14-11-5). Cristian Roldan fed the rebound of Lodeiro's saved attempt back to Lodeiro, who passed it over to Ruidiaz for the finish from the middle of the area.

A work of magic. ✨



What an effort for the goal!



SEA 1 | COL 0#SEAvCOL pic.twitter.com/Kom7kCJO7z — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 29, 2018

Colorado's Kellyn Acosta tripped Lodeiro just inside the edge of the penalty box and Lodeiro made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute, converting from the spot into the lower right corner.

Lodeiro settled Victor Rodriguez's pass and laid it off to Ruidiaz to make it 3-0 in the 73rd minute.

Rodriguez capped the scoring in the 80th minute with a right-footed blast into the far corner.

The Sounders ended a two-game skid that followed their nine-game winning streak.

The Rapids (6-18-6) lost their sixth in a row.

