Sounders FC

Ruidiaz scores 2 goals as Seattle Sounders defeat Austin

Raul Ruidiaz scored two goals and the Seattle Sounders beat Austin 3-0 on Saturday night.

SEATTLE (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored two goals and the Seattle Sounders beat Austin 3-0 on Saturday night.

Ruidiaz opened the scoring in the 12th minute and he made it 2-0 in the 34th for the Sounders (12-15-3).  Ruidiaz has 9 goals in the regular season.

Nico Lodeiro assisted on Ruidiaz's first goal.  Jordan Morris and Alex Roldan assisted on his second goal.

Stefan Frei only made 1 save.  He collects his sixth clean sheet of the MLS regular season.

Up next for the Sounders is a matchup Saturday with the Vancouver Whitecaps. Austin (15-9-6) plays Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

