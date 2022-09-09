Ruidiaz scores 2 goals as Seattle Sounders defeat Austin

Raul Ruidiaz scored two goals and the Seattle Sounders beat Austin 3-0 on Saturday night.

SEATTLE (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored two goals and the Seattle Sounders beat Austin 3-0 on Saturday night.

Ruidiaz opened the scoring in the 12th minute and he made it 2-0 in the 34th for the Sounders (12-15-3). Ruidiaz has 9 goals in the regular season.

Nico Lodeiro assisted on Ruidiaz's first goal. Jordan Morris and Alex Roldan assisted on his second goal.

Stefan Frei only made 1 save. He collects his sixth clean sheet of the MLS regular season.