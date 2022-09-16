Ruidiaz and the Seattle Sounders visit the Vancouver Whitecaps

Raul Ruidiaz leads the Seattle Sounders into a matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps after scoring two goals against Austin.

Seattle Sounders FC (12-15-3, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9-14-7, 11th in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle +143, Vancouver +170, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

The Whitecaps are 9-10-4 against Western Conference teams. The Whitecaps are 8-4 in matches decided by one goal.

The Sounders are 10-10-3 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders are 5-1-1 when they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Sounders won the last meeting 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Cavallini has eight goals and one assist for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Nicolas Lodeiro has five goals and seven assists for the Sounders. Ruidiaz has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 3-5-2, averaging 1.3 goals, four shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

Sounders: 4-5-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Sebastian Berhalter (injured), Deiber Caicedo (injured), Lucas Cavallini (injured).