Ruidíaz scores from long range, Sounders beat Austin FC 1-0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored a spectacular goal from 40 yards out midway through the second half and the short-handed Seattle Sounders beat expansion Austin FC 1-0.

Ruidiaz came on as a second-half substitute and quickly netted one of the top goals of the season — his MLS-leading 11th of the season — catching goalkeeper Brad Stuver off his line and curling a shot for his 11th goal of the season.