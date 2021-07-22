Ruidíaz scores from long range, Sounders beat Austin FC 1-0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored a spectacular goal from 40 yards out midway through the second half and the short-handed Seattle Sounders beat expansion Austin FC 1-0.
Ruidiaz came on as a second-half substitute and quickly netted one of the top goals of the season — his MLS-leading 11th of the season — catching goalkeeper Brad Stuver off his line and curling a shot for his 11th goal of the season.
Obed Vargas became the third-youngest player in MLS history to appear in a match, playing 77 minutes for Seattle at 15 years, 351 days.
Only Freddy Adu and Alphonso Davies made younger debuts in league history.