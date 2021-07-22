x
Sounders FC

Ruidíaz scores from long range, Sounders beat Austin FC 1-0

Raúl Ruidíaz scored a spectacular goal from 40 yards out midway through the second half and the short-handed Seattle Sounders beat expansion Austin FC 1-0.
Credit: AP
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz kisses his hand after he scored a goal against the Houston Dynamo during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Seattle. Ruidiaz suffered a cut near his eye earlier in the match. The Sounders won 2-0. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored a spectacular goal from 40 yards out midway through the second half and the short-handed Seattle Sounders beat expansion Austin FC 1-0.

Ruidiaz came on as a second-half substitute and quickly netted one of the top goals of the season — his MLS-leading 11th of the season — catching goalkeeper Brad Stuver off his line and curling a shot for his 11th goal of the season. 

Obed Vargas became the third-youngest player in MLS history to appear in a match, playing 77 minutes for Seattle at 15 years, 351 days. 

Only Freddy Adu and Alphonso Davies made younger debuts in league history.

