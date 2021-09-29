x
Ruidíaz scores 2 goals, Sounders hold top spot in West

Sounders keep a two point lead over Sporting KC
Credit: AP
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz, right, celebrates with teammate Cristian Roldan, left, after scoring a goal on a penalty kick against the San Jose Earthquakes during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in San Jose, Calif.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored two goals to increase his season total to 16 and the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1. Seattle held onto the Western Conference lead, two points ahead of Sporting Kansas City, after winning for the sixth time in eight games.  San Jose had its two-game winning streak snapped. 

Ruidíaz opened the scoring in the 25th. He was left wide open at the top of the box and took a few touches to get a round a defender for a shooting lane. Ruidíaz made it 2-0 in the 42nd on a penalty kick. 

Cristian Roldan gave Seattle a 3-0 lead in the 49th by redirecting home Jimmy Medranda’s pass across the goal.

 