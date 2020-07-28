Rossi scores pair, LAFC gets revenge in 4-1 win over Seattle

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Diego Rossi scored on a penalty kick early in the first half and provided the clinching goal in the 82nd minute, and Los Angeles FC thumped reigning MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders 4-1.

LAFC advanced to the quarterfinals of the MLS is Back tournament by getting a measure of revenge for last year's Western Conference final when Seattle pulled off a 3-1 upset in Los Angeles on its way to winning the league title.