Rossi scores pair, LAFC gets revenge in 4-1 win over Seattle

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Diego Rossi scored on a penalty kick early in the first half and provided the clinching goal in the 82nd minute, and Los Angeles FC thumped reigning MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders 4-1.
LAFC advanced to the quarterfinals of the MLS is Back tournament by getting a measure of revenge for last year's Western Conference final when Seattle pulled off a 3-1 upset in Los Angeles on its way to winning the league title.
LAFC also got goals from Latif Blessing and Brian Rodriguez. LAFC will face Orlando City in the quarterfinals.
Will Bruin scored the Sounders' lone goal.