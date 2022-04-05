Roldan scores in Sounders' 3-1 win over Minnesota United

Cristian Roldan's goal proved to be pivotal as the Seattle Sounders picked up a 3-1 win over Minnesota United on Sunday.

Roldan's goal put the Sounders (3-5-1) — who snapped a three-game losing streak — up for good at 2-1 in the 74th minute. Raul Ruidiaz got an assist on the goal.

Ruidiaz and Nicolas Lodeiro both scored once for the Sounders.

United's (4-5-2) goal was scored by Robin Lod.

The Sounders outshot United 17-12, with eight shots on goal to four for United.

Minnesota has lost three in a row.

Stefan Frei saved three of the four shots he faced for the Sounders. Dayne St. Clair saved five of the eight shots he faced for United.