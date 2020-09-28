Roldan scores 2 goals, Sounders beat Galaxy 3-1

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Cristian Roldan scored his first two goals of the season, Jordan Morris added a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Sounders beat the LA Galaxy 3-1.
Morris ran onto a long rolling ball on the left side by Nouhou Tolo, worked his way to the near post before slipping a pass to Roldan for the sliding finish from point-blank range to open the scoring in the 12th minute.
It was the 25-year-old midfielder's first goal since scoring twice against LA on September 1, 2019.
Seattle has won three of its last four games.
Sebastian Lletget scored in the 88th minute for the Galaxy.