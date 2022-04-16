Robinson, Marsman help Inter Miami beat Sounders 1-0

Robbie Robinson's goal and Nick Marsman's four saves led Inter Miami to a 1-0 win Saturday over the Seattle Sounders.

Robinson scored in the 41st minute to seal the win for Miami (2-4-1). DeAndre Yedlin got an assist on the goal.

The Sounders (2-3-1) outshot Miami 18-9. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Marsman saved all four shots he faced for Miami. Stefan Cleveland saved three of the four shots he faced for the Sounders.