Robinson, Marsman help Inter Miami beat Sounders 1-0

Credit: AP
Seattle Sounders forward Will Bruin reacts to missing a goal against Inter Miami at close range during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Seattle. ( Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP)

SEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Robinson's goal and Nick Marsman's four saves led Inter Miami to a 1-0 win Saturday over the Seattle Sounders.

Robinson scored in the 41st minute to seal the win for Miami (2-4-1). DeAndre Yedlin got an assist on the goal.

The Sounders (2-3-1) outshot Miami 18-9. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Marsman saved all four shots he faced for Miami. Stefan Cleveland saved three of the four shots he faced for the Sounders.

Miami plays at home on Sunday against Atlanta United, while the Sounders will visit the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

