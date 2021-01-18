Report: Jordan Morris heading to Swansea City

Sounders forward Jordan Morris is heading overseas to play soccer, according to multiple reports. Morris will reportedly go on a 6-month loan to Swansea City.

Morris will reportedly go on a 6-month loan to Swansea City in the English Premier League's second tier.

Swansea City is currently in second place and could potentially move up to the top tier after relegation.

Just last Tuesday, Morris talked about the chances of going over to Europe. "If the right offer and the right team comes forward, it's definitely something I would be interested in," Morris said.