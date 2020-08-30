Real Salt Lake owner to sell teams amid reports of racism

Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen has announced he will sell his soccer teams in the wake of reports that he made racist comments.

Hansen's Utah Soccer Holdings includes his Major League Soccer club, the Utah Royals of the National Women's Soccer League and the United Soccer League's Real Monarchs.

Both MLS and the NWSL had said they were investigating a report in The Athletic that quoted former employees and others who said Hansen had made numerous racist statements and used a racial slur.