LOS ANGELES (AP) — Danny Muskovski scored a pair of goals and LAFC defeated the Seattle Sounders 3-1.

Musovski scored on a header from left of the goal mouth off a set piece to give LAFC a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute.

Francisco Ginella made it a two-goal lead at the 65th minute.