Morris scores 8th goal, Sounders topple Real Salt Lake 2-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Morris scored his eighth goal of the season midway through the first half, Yeimar Gómez Andrade added a goal on a header early in the second half, and the Seattle Sounders beat Real Salt Lake 2-1.

Seattle padded its lead on top of the Western Conference with its third straight win and fifth in the last six matches.

Real Salt Lake lost its second straight match and dropped into ninth place in the Western Conference after Houston's win over FC Dallas.