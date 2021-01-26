MLS to open season on April 3; title game set for Dec. 11

Major League Soccer will open the 2021 season on April 3 and conclude with the MLS Cup title game on Dec. 11.

Major League Soccer will open the 2021 season on April 3 and conclude with the MLS Cup title game on Dec. 11.

Teams will be allowed to start preseason camps on Feb. 22.

The announcement of the new season comes amid ongoing uncertainty about the pandemic and whether fans will be able to attend games, especially at the start of the season.

There's also uncertainty surrounding the league's three Canadian teams.