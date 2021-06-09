MLS to meet Mexican league counterparts in All-Star Game

MLS's All-Stars will meet their top Mexican league counterparts in Los Angeles on Aug. 25 in a game that was originally scheduled to take place last year.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Soccer's All-Stars will meet their top Mexican league counterparts in Los Angeles on Aug. 25 in a game that was originally scheduled to take place last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The game against Liga MX players at Banc of California Stadium represents a departure from the format for the past 15 MLS All-Star games that had the best players in MLS facing European clubs.

Los Angeles is a fitting location for the game.