MLS suspends Sounders game on Wednesday with Rapids

Major League Soccer said Monday all Colorado Rapids' matches have been postponed for the next 10 days, including Wednesday's match with the Sounders.
Credit: AP
Colorado Rapids forward Andre Shinyashiki (99) collides with Seattle Sounders midfielder Nico Lodeiro (10) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

The league said the move was being made even though there had been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus among Colorado players or staff. The MLS said the postponements were the result of the number of cases within the organization, and the decision was made in consultation with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

RELATED: Sounders' Ruidiaz tests positive for Covid-19 while with Peru national team

The Rapids have not played since a 5-0 win over San Jose on Sept. 23 and have already had four games postponed.

The MLS said it is working on rescheduling the games postponed by the 10-day order. Those games were against Seattle (Oct. 14), Real Salt Lake (Oct. 18) and Sporting KC (Oct. 21).