MLS still waiting to hear from players on new CBA proposal

MLS Commissioner Don Garber says the MLS Players Association hasn't responded yet to the league's proposed changes to the collective bargaining agreement.
Credit: AP
MLS Soccer Commissioner Don Garber talks to reporters Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Seattle. Toronto FC will face the Seattle Sounders on Sunday in the MLS Cup soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber says the MLS Players Association hasn't responded yet to the league's proposed changes to the collective bargaining agreement.

Garber says he understands players need an opportunity to review the league's proposal. 

But he says time is also becoming a major factor as the sides have less than three weeks to come to an agreement on a revised CBA. 

The league presented revisions to the CBA last week that propose players receive their full salaries after taking a 5% pay cut last season. 

MLS wants the current CBA extended through 2027 as part of the new proposal.