MLS sets new stadium opening dates in full 2021 schedule

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer confirmed the opening dates for its three new stadiums while releasing the full 34-game schedule for its 26th season of competition.

FC Cincinnati will open West End Stadium against Inter Miami on May 16.

Expansion Austin FC will debut Q2 Stadium on June 19 against San Jose after opening its inaugural season with seven straight road games.

The defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew then will play their first match at New Crew Stadium on July 3.

The Sounders open the season against Minnesota at Lumen Field on April 16. They finish the season with 4 of 6 matches on the road, including four of those games in 10 days.