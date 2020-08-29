x
MLS resumes season after discussions with players

Major League Soccer is resuming its season after several midweek matches were postponed when players decided not to play to call attention to racial injustice.
Credit: AP
The Real Salt Lake scoreboard is shown after the scheduled game between Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles FC was postponed Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. Major League Soccer players boycotted five games Wednesday night in a collective statement against racial injustice. The players' action came after all three NBA playoff games were called off in a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The league says the move comes after a "period of reflection and conversation" with the group Black Players for Change, other league players and the MLS Players Association. 

Five of the six matches Wednesday were postponed when MLS players joined counterparts in the NBA, WNBA and Major League Baseball in skipping play to protest the shooting by police of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. 