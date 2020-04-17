Major League Soccer says it is pushing back restarting the season to at least June 8.

Teams had played two matches before the season was suspended on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic and the league had been looking at possibly resuming play in mid-May.

The league is also discussing possible salary cuts with the players' union because of the financial hit the league and teams are facing.

MLS and the players' union agreed to terms of a new contract in early February, but it had not been ratified when the season was put on hold.

According to ESPNFC's Herculez Gomez, owners want players to take a 50% pay cut during the pandemic. Gomez says that owners could even lock out the players because they haven't signed the new CBA.

