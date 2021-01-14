MLS players won't be rushed into decision on revising CBA

The MLS Players Association says it won't be rushed into a decision on proposed changes to the CBA with the league amid uncertainties about the 2021 season.

Union executive director Bob Foose has decried the league's decision to invoke the agreement's "force majeure" clause to reopen negotiations on the CBA after the sides had two difficult negotiations a year ago.