MLS players ratify amended CBA with the league

Major League Soccer players have voted to ratify an amended collective bargaining agreement after the league and the union avoided a lockout by striking a deal that
Credit: AP
MLS Soccer Commissioner Don Garber talks to reporters Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Seattle. Toronto FC will face the Seattle Sounders on Sunday in the MLS Cup soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Major League Soccer players have voted to ratify an amended collective bargaining agreement after the league and the union avoided a lockout by striking a deal that runs through the 2027 season.

The agreement gives the players their full salaries this season and extends the current CBA for two seasons. 

The union had proposed a one-year extension through 2026. Additional details about the deal were not immediately disclosed. 

Major League Soccer had warned its teams to prepare for a lockout if a deal wasn't struck.

