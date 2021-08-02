MLS players ratify amended CBA with the league

Major League Soccer players have voted to ratify an amended collective bargaining agreement after the league and the union avoided a lockout by striking a deal that

The agreement gives the players their full salaries this season and extends the current CBA for two seasons.

The union had proposed a one-year extension through 2026. Additional details about the deal were not immediately disclosed.