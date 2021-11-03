MLS kicking off 26th season with games in Houston, Seattle

Major League Soccer will kick off its 26th season on April 16 with a match in Seattle between the Sounders and Minnesota United.

Major League Soccer will kick off its 26th season on April 16 with a match in Houston between the Dynamo and the San Jose Earthquakes and another in Seattle between the Sounders and Minnesota United.

The rest of the season openers are scheduled for the weekend of April 17-18.

The league's newest team, Austin FC, will play its inaugural game April 17 against LAFC at Banc of California Stadium.